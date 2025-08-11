Open Menu

State Land Worth Rs 870m Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM

State land worth Rs 870m recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Acting on the directives of the Ombudsman Punjab, authorities have reclaimed eight kanals and 14 marlas

of state land worth over Rs 870 million, from illegal occupants in various districts of the province.

The land, owned by various government departments, had been encroached upon by squatters

who illegally built shops on it.

After legal demarcation, the land was formally recovered, reflecting the Ombudsman Punjab’s firm and impartial stance against land grabbing and misuse of public property.

