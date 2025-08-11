Spillways opened at Rawal Dam as water level rises to 1,751 feet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The spillways of Rawal Dam were opened following a rise in the water level to 1,751 feet.

The step was taken to manage water flow and prevent any potential overflow risks in downstream areas, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nilore was present at the dam to oversee the process of opening the spillways. Officials said the presence of senior administration ensured real-time monitoring of water discharge and coordination with relevant departments.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122, police personnel, and ambulance teams were stationed at various bridges and sensitive points near the riverbanks. Their deployment aimed to respond promptly to any emergencies and guide the public to safer areas if required.

According to the district administration, all relevant departments have been instructed to take precautionary measures. The directives include maintaining constant communication between field teams, keeping rescue equipment ready, and ensuring clear passage for emergency vehicles.

Officials also emphasized the importance of public cooperation during such situations.

People have been asked to follow instructions issued by the administration and avoid crossing flooded paths or approaching restricted zones.

The administration said it would continue to monitor the water level at Rawal Dam and adjust spillway operations accordingly. Continuous updates will be provided to keep the public informed of any changes in the situation.

In recent days, heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increased the water inflow into the dam, pushing the level closer to its maximum capacity. The spillway opening is part of routine safety protocols to regulate the reservoir’s storage and maintain its structural integrity.

With the current monsoon forecast indicating the possibility of more rain in the coming days, authorities have reiterated their preparedness to deal with any developments. All field units remain on standby, and coordination between civil administration, law enforcement, and rescue services has been strengthened to ensure timely response.

The district administration has assured that every step is being taken to manage the water release in a controlled manner while safeguarding nearby communities.