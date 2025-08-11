Two killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Two people were killed in an accident in Esa Khail police limits on Monday.

The police said Qasim , Raheel, Shafqat and Muzmail were going to Sargodha

from Mianwali on a truck when it collided with another truck.

As a result, Qasim and Shafqat died on-the-spot while other two sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.