Two Killed On Road
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Two people were killed in an accident in Esa Khail police limits on Monday.
The police said Qasim , Raheel, Shafqat and Muzmail were going to Sargodha
from Mianwali on a truck when it collided with another truck.
As a result, Qasim and Shafqat died on-the-spot while other two sustained injuries.
The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.
Recent Stories
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed on road3 minutes ago
-
15 arrested, weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
State land worth Rs 870m recovered3 minutes ago
-
Four robbers killed by accomplices during encounter13 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospitals13 minutes ago
-
JKNF remembers Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary13 minutes ago
-
Three arrested in blind murder case23 minutes ago
-
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way25 minutes ago
-
Suspects arrested in Kotla murder, attempted murder case33 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, two injured in accident33 minutes ago
-
Peshawar decorated in green and white colours as city pulsing with patriotic spirit on independence ..43 minutes ago
-
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide during flood restoration work2 hours ago