CEO health visits THQ hospitals

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Atta-ul-Munim conducted

surprise visits to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals Sarai Alamgir and Kharian.

During the inspection, he checked staff attendance, reviewed the performance of emergency

services, and examined admitted patients with their treatment records.

The CEO instructed the medical superintendents to provide quality treatment and ensure

availability of essential healthcare facilities.

He emphasized that timely and efficient medical care must be extended to every patient

visiting the hospitals.