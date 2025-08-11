Three cattle thieves arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The police arrested three accused and recovered cattle in the district

on Monday.

The police spokesman said raiding teams of different police stations arrested Riaz, Adnan

and Muhammad Iqbal besides recovering two cows, two buffaloes, and four goats.

The police handed over the cattle to owners and started legal action against

the accused.