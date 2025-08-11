Three Cattle Thieves Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The police arrested three accused and recovered cattle in the district
on Monday.
The police spokesman said raiding teams of different police stations arrested Riaz, Adnan
and Muhammad Iqbal besides recovering two cows, two buffaloes, and four goats.
The police handed over the cattle to owners and started legal action against
the accused.
Recent Stories
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three cattle thieves arrested2 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road12 minutes ago
-
15 arrested, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
State land worth Rs 870m recovered12 minutes ago
-
Four robbers killed by accomplices during encounter22 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospitals22 minutes ago
-
JKNF remembers Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Three arrested in blind murder case32 minutes ago
-
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way34 minutes ago
-
Suspects arrested in Kotla murder, attempted murder case42 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, two injured in accident42 minutes ago
-
Peshawar decorated in green and white colours as city pulsing with patriotic spirit on independence ..52 minutes ago