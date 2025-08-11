Three Arrested In Blind Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The police arrested three accused in a blind murder case after recovering a
vehicle snatched from the victim.
The accused, Shahzad, Hassan, and Usman Mustafa, allegedly snatched a taxi from
Sajjad Mehmood near 515 EB Town on April 27, 2025. When the driver resisted, they
shot him dead.
DPO Muhammad Afzal made a special investigation team led by the SHO Burewala
Police Station.
The police used modern technology and CCTV footage to trace the culprits besides recovering
the weapon and returning the vehicle to the victim’s family.
The DPO announced a cash prize of Rs 100,000 with appreciation certificates for the
investigation team.
