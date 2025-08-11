Open Menu

Football Glory Marks Marka Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Celebrations In Gumbat Tehsil

Football glory marks Marka Haq Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations in Gumbat Tehsil

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The grand finale of the Marka Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Football Tournament on Monday brought an electrifying wave of celebration to the Ghor-e-Zai area of Gumbat Tehsil, where thousands of football enthusiasts gathered to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day with sporting passion and national pride.

Organized under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, the event drew a massive crowd that filled the grounds with cheers, applause, and waving flags, creating a vibrant and patriotic atmosphere.

The special guest of the final was Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kohat, Hamid Iqbal. Other distinguished attendees included Regional Sports Officer Kohat Division, Anwar Kamal Barki,vMayor of Gumbat Tehsil, Sajid Iqbal, President of the District Football Association Kohat, Zia Alam Afridi and Director Finance, Farmanullah Khan Marwat.

The dignitaries encouraged the players and applauded their outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

Following the final match, trophies and cash prizes were awarded to both the champion and runner-up teams by ADC General Hamid Iqbal and Mayor Sajid Iqbal.

The ceremony was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd, reflecting the community’s growing interest in football.

Spectators and local leaders praised the tournament, stating that such sports events play a vital role in engaging youth, fostering teamwork, and promoting a healthy and active society.

The final of the Marka Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Football Tournament was hailed as a historic and memorable occasion for the region, blending the spirit of independence day with the unifying power of sports.

