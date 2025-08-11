15 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The police arrested 15 accused during a crackdown in the district on Monday.

A spokesman said officials of different police stations raided and arrested Khalid,

Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq,

Waqas, Waleed and others.

The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,

nine guns and 203 rounds.