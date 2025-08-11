15 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The police arrested 15 accused during a crackdown in the district on Monday.
A spokesman said officials of different police stations raided and arrested Khalid,
Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq,
Waqas, Waleed and others.
The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,
nine guns and 203 rounds.
