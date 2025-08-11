Open Menu

JKNF Remembers Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

JKNF remembers Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 17th martyrdom anniversary which was observed at both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir state on Monday with due solemnity and reverence.

In a statement, the JKNF spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani hailed Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz as a man of exceptional honesty and integrity who dedicated his entire life to the Kashmir cause.

Recalling the events of 11 August 2008, Wani said Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian forces while leading a massive rally demanding the opening of the Srinagar–Muzaffarabad road.

Highlighting his unparalleled sacrifices, Wani noted that Sheikh Sahib was among the pioneers of the freedom movement who laid down his life for the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

He added that the martyred leader’s steadfast commitment and invaluable role in the struggle would remain etched in the annals of Kashmir’s history for generations to come.

APP /ahr/378

Recent Stories

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue ..

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025

2 minutes ago
 Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescu ..

Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way

14 minutes ago
 Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of ..

Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

13 hours ago
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins ..

Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign

14 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani comm ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..

14 hours ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

15 hours ago
 UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaija ..

UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..

16 hours ago
 Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impos ..

Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan