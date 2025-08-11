JKNF remembers Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 17th martyrdom anniversary which was observed at both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir state on Monday with due solemnity and reverence.

In a statement, the JKNF spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani hailed Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz as a man of exceptional honesty and integrity who dedicated his entire life to the Kashmir cause.

Recalling the events of 11 August 2008, Wani said Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian forces while leading a massive rally demanding the opening of the Srinagar–Muzaffarabad road.

Highlighting his unparalleled sacrifices, Wani noted that Sheikh Sahib was among the pioneers of the freedom movement who laid down his life for the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

He added that the martyred leader’s steadfast commitment and invaluable role in the struggle would remain etched in the annals of Kashmir’s history for generations to come.

APP /ahr/378