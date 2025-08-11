Four Robbers Killed By Accomplices During Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Four robbers involved in murder, attempted murder, dacoity and other crimes
were shot dead by their own accomplices during a police encounter.
A police team with the assistance of the CCD team from Arifwala raided a hideout where
the robbers had taken shelter.
During the raid, the accused opened firing on the policemen.
The officials retaliated during which the robbers were reportedly killed by
their own accomplices.
The police said the accused were residents of Okara, Pattoki, Arifwala, and Adda Tarkhani who
were wanted in several serious cases.
DPO Vehari Muhammad Afzal said teams had been formed to arrest the fleeing suspects.
