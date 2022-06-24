UrduPoint.com

Display Centres Will Continue To Serve The Public During Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Display Centres will continue to serve the public during holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Display Centres set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) across the country, to check, register themselves, rectify faults, correct their Names, and submit objections, would continue to serve the eligible voters during weekly holidays.

The ECP has already extended the term of over 20,159 display centers from 19 to 30 June 2022 to facilitate potential voters. Non-final preliminary electoral rolls have been published for public inspection at the display centers.

     In display centres, citizens were allowed to get their votes registered on present/ permanent addresses mentioned on their computerised national identity cards (CNICs). The citizens can also get their respective records corrected/ updated and lodge complaints without any problem at display centres in case of any discrepancy.

  As many as 12,037 display centers have been set up in Punjab, 3,609 in Sindh, 3,040 in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,473 in Balochistan.

"Any citizen having CNIC whose name was not included in the list, can fill Form-15 and submit the same to the in-charge of the display center", said an official adding that the correction of name or other particulars form-17 was to be used.

Similarly, he said, in case of any objection on the electoral list, the complainant could submit Form-16. All the forms mentioned above would be available at the display centres free of charge.

 The Election Commission has also provided the facility of SMS service on mobile phones, whereby applicants could send a message on 8300 by submitting their CNIC number.

