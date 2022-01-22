(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) ::The women dispute claimed a life of a 22-year-old youth in the jurisdiction of Khari Khaisur police station while in another incident, a teenager committed suicide after rejection of his marriage proposal at Kachi Pain here, police confirmed on Saturday.

The two armed men, said to be from the rival group, opened fire on a youth identified as Mohammad Ramazan over a woman dispute. As a result, Mohammad Ramzan was killed on the spot while the attackers made their escape after committing the crime.

In another incident, a teenager committed suicide after firing on himself resulting critically injured and was succumbed to injuries on a way to hospital later on. The reason behind the suicide was rejection of his marriage proposal, police said.