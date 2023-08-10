Dissolution of National Assembly & 83-member Federal Cabinet notified

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Cabinet Division on Thursday notified the dissolution of the National Assembly and 83-member Federal Cabinet, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Cabinet Division on Thursday notified the dissolution of the National Assembly and 83-member Federal Cabinet, respectively.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been pleased to dissolve the National Assembly with immediate effect," a notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs here on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division also issued three separate notifications under which 33 Federal Ministers, seven Ministers of State, five Advisers to the PM and 38 Special Assistants to the PM ceased to hold their offices, respectively, with immediate effects.

Following are Names of cabinet members who ceased to hold their offices.

Federal Ministers: Chaudhry Salik Hussain, board of Investment (Including Chinese & other FDI); Senator Sherry Rehman, Climate Change; Syed Naveed Qamar, Commerce; Asad Mahmood, Communications; Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Defence; Muhammad Israr Tareen, Defence Production; Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Economic Affairs and Political Affairs; Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal education and Professional Training, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance and Revenue; Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Affairs; Abdul Wasay, Housing and Works; Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Human Rights; Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Industries and Production; Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information and Broadcasting; Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Information Technology and Telecommunication; Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Inter-Provincial Coordination; Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Interior, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Law and Justice; Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Maritime Affairs; Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Narcotics Control; Tariq Bashir Cheema, National food Security and Research; Abdul Qadir Patel, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination; Sajid Hussain Turi, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Parliamentary Affairs; Ahsan lqbal Chaudhary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Shazia Marri, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety; Khurrum Dastagir Khan, Power; Abid Hussain Bhayo, Privatization; Khawaja Saad Rafique, Railways & Aviation; Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, States and Frontier Regions with the additional charge of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; Agha Hassan Baloch, Science and Technology; Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Water Resources; and Mian Javed Latif, MNA (Without Portfolio).

Ministers of State: Ehsanullah Reki, Defence Production; Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Finance and Revenue; Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Affairs; Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Interior; Senator Shahadat Awan, Law & Justice; Senator Musadik Masood Malik, Petroleum; and Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Power.

Special Assistants to the Prime Minister: Syed Tariq Fatemi, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, Romina Khurshid Alam, Muhammad Owais Siddiqui, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Zafaruddin Mahmood, Sadiq Iftikhar, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rubina Irfan, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Shaharyar Ali Khan, Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Raza Rabani Khar, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Saleem Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Tariq Bajwa, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Rana Mubashir lqbal, Fahd Haroon, Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Malik Sohail Khan, Chaudry Abid Raza, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo and Irfan Qadir.

Advisers to the Prime Minister: Qamar Zaman Kaira, Engineer Amir Muqam, Awn Chaudhry, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Sheikh Rohale Asghar.