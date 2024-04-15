Open Menu

Dist Admin Khanewal Completes Preparation For Procurement Drive

Published April 15, 2024

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district administration claimed to have completed preparations for the wheat procurement drive starting from April 22.

At least 14 shopping centers are operational in Khanewal, Kabirwala, Jahanian under the patronage of DC Wasim Hamid Sindhu to meet the target.

The Food Department is directed to ensure the procurement of soil-free wheat from growers.

Stringent action is ordered to be taken against officials involved in adulteration and purchase fraud at any level. Farmers with cultivation areas up to six acres will be able to apply for bardana through the online app till April 17.

After verification of Punjab Land Record Authority, and PITB, the farmer will receive the message of acquiring bardana.

Following the drive, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu presided over the meeting of the wheat procurement arranged here on Monday.

ADCR Azuba Azim, Assistant Commissioners, Food Department and Agriculture Officers participated in the meeting.

Food centres in-charges, centre coordinators and market committee officers were also present in the meeting.

The food department has set a target of 1,086,860 sacks for wheat purchase in district Khanewal. Only registered farmers are eligible to benefit from the procurement centres, said the DC.

