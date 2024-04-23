District Admin Launches Crackdown Against Meat Price, Substandard Chicken Sales
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Following the provincial government directives, district administration Abbottabad on Tuesday has taken significant measures to address price regulation and enforcement issues, particularly focusing on meat prices and started crack down on the sale of substandard chicken.
Additional Assistant Commissioner 1, Sana Fatima conducted a thorough inspections across multiple markets in Main Bazaar, Nowansher and Jhuggian to ensure strict adherence to price control policies and health preservation standards.
In response to the surge in chicken meat prices, immediate actions have been taken to rectify the situation and ensure compliance with health regulations and imposed heavy fines on several shopkeepers and served notices to many for failing to adjust prices and weights despite rate reductions.
Moreover, a considerable quantity of substandard chicken has been seized during the operation, highlighting the importance of maintaining quality standards in food products.
