Open Menu

District Admin Launches Crackdown Against Meat Price, Substandard Chicken Sales

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

District admin launches crackdown against meat price, substandard chicken sales

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Following the provincial government directives, district administration Abbottabad on Tuesday has taken significant measures to address price regulation and enforcement issues, particularly focusing on meat prices and started crack down on the sale of substandard chicken.

Additional Assistant Commissioner 1, Sana Fatima conducted a thorough inspections across multiple markets in Main Bazaar, Nowansher and Jhuggian to ensure strict adherence to price control policies and health preservation standards.

In response to the surge in chicken meat prices, immediate actions have been taken to rectify the situation and ensure compliance with health regulations and imposed heavy fines on several shopkeepers and served notices to many for failing to adjust prices and weights despite rate reductions.

Moreover, a considerable quantity of substandard chicken has been seized during the operation, highlighting the importance of maintaining quality standards in food products.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Sale Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

2 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

3 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

6 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

7 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

8 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

8 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan