District admin makes arrangements to strictly enforce new timing of markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In order to prevent spread of coronavirus, Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of the provincial government has made arrangements to strictly enforce new timing for markets.

Under the new strategy, new timing was enforced on Wednesday and all grocery and general stores, bakeries, auto shops, milk, meat, fish, fruit and vegetable shops will remain open from 9 a.

m to 5 p.m; however, medical stores, pharmacies, petrol pumps, oil and LPG outlets, tandoors, atta chakies and restaurants only for home delivery will be exempt from the new timing.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that the new timing for the markets would be implemented till April 7.

He said, the government was taking all possible measures for protecting the health and life of the people.