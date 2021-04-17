District admin Mansehra notifies two days closure of business amid COVID-19

District administration Mansehra here on Saturday notified closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday following the directives of the provincial government

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Mansehra here on Saturday notified closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday following the directives of the provincial government.

According to the notification, all markets would remain close on Saturday and Sunday while business including medical stores, hotels, restaurants, petrol pumps, bakeries, general stores, grocery stores, milk shops, meat shops etc. would remain open throughout the week.

All indoor activities including sports, musical, cultural and religious gatherings have been banned while only 300 people can gather in outdoor activities following Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Outdoor dining is allowed from Iftar till 12 mid night strictly following Coronavirus SOPs while takeaway and home delivery services is allowed with Coronavirus SOPs.

Tarawih pray would be organized at an open place, the notification said adding, civil administration would keep in touch with Ulam to strictly enforce SOPs in mosques and other religious activities.

Use of face mask on all public places is mandatory while to ensure Coronavirus SOPs, public transports would carry only 50 percent passengers, all public and private office would ensure presence of 50 percent employees work from home.