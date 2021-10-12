District admin seals schools, imposes fine over violation of coronavirus SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :As per the directions of the NCOC and provincial government, the district administration Tuesday continued drive against non-vaccinated persons, schools, markets, shops, vendors and customers over not observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner and Additional AC Abbottabad inspected various schools sealed three of them including the Rahmania Public School, Muqit Public School and Sir Syed Public School due to presence of the non-vaccinated staff and students.

The district administration also requested the citizens and school owners to cooperate with them and get their staff and students vaccinated against the COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Nadeem Nasarki directed all concerned to strictly ensure the implementation of SOPs and coronavirus vaccinations in the markets. In this regard, Additional AC Abbottabad Aminul Hassan inspected the market and other shops of Jhugian, Cloth and Electronics goods.

In violation of SOPs while taking action against 07 non-vaccinated persons and registered 3 FIRs.

In a similar way, Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner Abbottabad Muhammad Anwar Khan is ensuring the implementation of SOPs in public transport. He checked the vaccination certificates of drivers and passengers in public transport vehicles running on different routes and also the teams of Health Department are ensuring vaccination of non-vaccinated persons on the spot.

On the directives of DC Abbottabad, besides the implementation of coronavirus SOPs the Health Department Abbottabad with the cooperation of, TMA, Abbottabad Cantonment board, WASA and local government working to control dengue.

The deputy commissioner also chaired a meeting and gave instructions on dengue control which was held at his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, DHO /, Additional Officers from DG Health, Deputy DHO, TMOs, WASA, Cantonment Board, Local Government and officials of other departments also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the health department gave a briefing on the current situation of dengue.