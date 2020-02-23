District Admin start installing cameras to monitor PSL matches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :District administration has started to install 227 CCTV cameras as security arrangements for monitoring of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The CCTV cameras would be interlinked with control room set-up at Deputy Commissioner office. DC Aamer Khattak visited control room and reviewed arrangements here on Sunday.

He directed the technical staff to speed-up the CCTV cameras installation process.DC said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the PSL matches.

He said that 80 cameras were being installed inside the Multan cricket stadium regarding security purpose and added that cameras would be connected with internet.

He said ten cameras were being installed at parking area. He assured that peaceful environment would be provided to South Punjab spectators of cricket.

He said that district administration was striving to ensure exemplary arrangements during PSL matches.

He said that all arrangements have been finalized.