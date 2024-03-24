District admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) In accordance with government directives, Price Control Magistrates are taking concrete measures in their respective areas of district Abbottabad to ensure the provision of relief to citizens.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood conducted inspections of markets, malls, and general stores in Mandian, College Road, Jinnahabad, and Manshera Road.

Inspections focused on the sale of meat, chicken, fruits, vegetables, groceries and general merchandise. Strict action was taken against individuals involved in irregularities such as selling chicken meat at high prices and violating the rate list. Multiple offenders were fined and notices were issued during the crackdown on illegal practices.

Under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Additional AC Ali Sher Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood supervised the fixation of rates for fruits, vegetables, and poultry, along with other representatives of the District Food Controller.

In a similar way, AC Havelian Lubna Iqbal conducted an inspection in the markets of Havelian city to ensure the price control of the food commodities. She inspected fruit, vegetable, chicken, meat and other. Profiteers and hoarders were heavily fined and notices were served to many shopkeepers.

During the inspection of medical stores/general stores, the Additional Assistant Commissioner discovered a significant quantity of expired medicines, beverages, and other consumables being stocked by the store. He took strict action was against the store and fined them.

District administration encouraged the citizens to report any concerns regarding food items prices to our control room or through the Marastiyaal app and Phone number: 09929310553.