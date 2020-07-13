UrduPoint.com
District Administration Arrested 91 Shopkeepers For Violating Code Of Conduct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

District administration arrested 91 shopkeepers for violating code of conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday arrested 91 shopkeepers including 19 bakers ( Nanbai) for violating code of conduct from across the provincial capital.

The spokesman for the district administration said that 19 bakers were arrested on charged of selling Roti weighing less than fixed rate.

Moreover, 34 shops were closed for violating rules and breaching code of conduct.

According to details, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Gulshan Ara inspected various shops, restaurants and bakeries in Saddar area if cantt.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali inspected various shops, restaurants and bakeries on University Road.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi inspected various bakeries and other shops in the city area.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir inspected various shops in Nagman area on Charsadda Road. Additional Assistant Commissioner Mina Zahir inspected various shops in Phandu Chowk.

They took action against encroachments in Phandu area by arresting shopkeepers.During the operations, a total of 91 shopkeepers were arrested for violating the code of conduct.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar has also directed the people and traders to use masks in markets.

