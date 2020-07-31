UrduPoint.com
District Administration Bans Entry Of Tourists In Mansehra Till 20th August

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:20 PM

District administration bans entry of tourists in Mansehra till 20th August

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration Mansehra Friday imposed a ban to visiting tourists spots of Mansehra including Kaghan and Naran valleys amid at to contain the spread of corona virus pandemic.

The ban was imposed under section 144.Owing to the scratching heat in Punjab, KP, and Sindh a large number of tourists were expected to visit the beautiful areas of upper Hazara division including Kaghan and Naran but the district administration has imposed a ban on the tourism till 20th August.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra requested people to cooperate with police which has been deployed at all entry points of the district and would stop the tourists from entering Mansehra.

To maintain law and order situation in district Manshera during the vacations of Eid ul Adha Manserha police also chalked out foolproof security programe.

The extra police force has been deputed on all entry and exit points and important buildings including mosques, markets and animal markets.

Aerial firing, the show of arms one wheeling was banned, violators would face strict action against.

According to security plane the DSPs of all four circles of district Manshera have conducted meetings with local elders and religious scholars for the strict enforcement of the ban on aerial firing, the show of arms and one wheeling.

DSPs have started monitoring and visiting sacrificial animal markets of the district while the Eid vacations of all DSPs and Station House Officers (SHO) have been canceled.

