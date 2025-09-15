District administration seizes 723 illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has intensified its efforts

to eradicate encroachments across the city, seizing 723 illegal structures and removing 1,848 unauthorized banners and flexes.

The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments, with Assistant Commissioners directed to expedite operations in their respective areas.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza emphasized that all encroachments obstructing traffic flow will be eliminated,

and the city will be made encroachment-free, clean, and beautiful.

The administration has set up a control room for citizens to report encroachments and can also be contacted through social media platforms.