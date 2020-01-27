District administration takes measures to extend relief to masses: AC

Assistant Commissioner Taimergara Shah Jamil said Monday the district administration was taking serious measures to provide quality edible items at affordable prices to masses

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Taimergara Shah Jamil said Monday the district administration was taking serious measures to provide quality edible items at affordable prices to masses.

He expressed these views during a visit to local bazaar where he inspected prices and quality of various essential commodities at shops.

During inspection, two godowns of bakeries were sealed for failing to meet hygiene standards and adding non-food colors to sweats.

He directed flour dealers to sale 'atta' at officially prescribed rates and warned that strict action would be taken against those traders who were found involved in overcharging masses.

He also checked weight and price of bread (roti) at various baking points and added that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens.