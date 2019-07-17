District Council passes Rs 5.69bn budget for FY 2019-20

District Council Karak Tuesday passed Rs 5.69 billion budget by majority votes carrying Rs750 million development programs for the year 2019-20 presented by District Nazim Umer Daraz Khattak

In his budget speech the District Nazim outlined the allocations made in the district government budget. He said that Rs 4.56 billion has been allocated for salaries of the employees while Rs 380 million allocated under non salary head. He said that Rs124 million has been allocated for the ongoing schemes and Rs 620 million for the new projects.

The district nazim said that we should pledge to work collectively for the development of District Karak. Our resources are limited and problems are enormous therefore we cannot cover the entire spheres of people's expectations.

However we can minimize the grievances and difficulties of the people through judicious utilization of the resources of the district.

He said that the district government completed record projects in the ougoing fiscal 2018-19 and made huge payments under the head of LPR and medical bills.