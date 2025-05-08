District Departments Start Mock Exercises
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, the administration of all the four districts is committed to protecting the lives and property of the people in the context of Pakistan-India tension.
In this regard, a series of mock exercises has been started by district departments including Rescue-1122, civil defense and police on war like situations.
The mock exercises were conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioners of Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh. Training sessions have also been started for students of educational institutions on safety measures in emergency situations in the division.
In the mock exercises, students and citizens were given practical demonstrations of medical treatment and rescue.
District departments also demonstrated the transfer of citizens and students to safe places.
The Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that India made a historical mistake by challenging the Pakistani nation and it will have to pay the price. The cowardly enemy targets children and women in the dark of night.
She added that the aim of the mock exercises is to respond immediately in any emergency situation and citizens should follow the instructions given by the Punjab government. Meanwhile, students, civil society and forces participating in the mock exercises demonstrated strong national spirit.
