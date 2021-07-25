District Election Commissioner visits polling stations, inspects arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner Valley 4 Shaheen Ghazal on Sunday visited various polling stations in Rawalpindi.

District Election Commissioner reviewed the polling process of Azad Jammu & Kashmir election being held today.

She expressed complete satisfaction the arrangements over there.

District Election Commissioner Shaheen Ghazal visited the polling stations of MC Girls middle school Millat Colony, Government Christian Higher Secondary School Raja Bazar, Muslim Elementary School Boys Gulshanabad Rawalpindi and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bagh Sardaran.