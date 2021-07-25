UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Election Commissioner Visits Polling Stations, Inspects Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

District Election Commissioner visits polling stations, inspects arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner Valley 4 Shaheen Ghazal on Sunday visited various polling stations in Rawalpindi.

District Election Commissioner reviewed the polling process of Azad Jammu & Kashmir election being held today.

She expressed complete satisfaction the arrangements over there.

District Election Commissioner Shaheen Ghazal visited the polling stations of MC Girls middle school Millat Colony, Government Christian Higher Secondary School Raja Bazar, Muslim Elementary School Boys Gulshanabad Rawalpindi and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bagh Sardaran.

Related Topics

Election Jammu Rawalpindi Bagh Sunday Muslim Christian Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

29 minutes ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

59 minutes ago

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

1 hour ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines businesses for failure to regi ..

1 hour ago

51,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.