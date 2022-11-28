UrduPoint.com

District Magistrate Bans Aerial Firing, Firework

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration Swat has banned aerial firing and fireworks under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC).

According to a notification issued here by the District Magistrate Swat, Junaid Khan has said that the violators of the action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The ban will remain enforced for a period of 60 days.

The notification further explained that the general public and youth are used to expressing their joy through aerial firing, which is diluting peace and tranquility in the district as well as it also puts precious human lives at risk. So, aerial firing and fireworks have been banned in the district.

