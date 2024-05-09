District Planning And Design Committee Meeting Held
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) District Planning and Design Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain.
In the meeting, land use conversion applications for construction of new/expanded housing societies, commercial buildings, petrol pumps, halls and showrooms in the limits of District Council, Municipal Corporation/Committees Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur were reviewed in detail.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that according to the maps submitted by the housing societies obtaining permission for land use conversion, specific land for roads, cemetery, parks and other facilities should be mortgaged in the name of the government.
Deputy Commissioner said that the finance department should play its role to prevent the housing societies from selling more than the number of plots so that valuable assets of the people can be saved from being looted by fraudsters.
He said that waste management and proper disposal plan of waste water should also be taken into consideration before approving housing societies.
Deputy Commissioner said that the highway department, traffic police, public health engineering department and environment should review all their legal requirements before issuing NOC for marriage halls, marquees, plazas, educational institutions and hospitals.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shehzad, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Malik Afzal, District Officer (DO) Planning Umar Farooq, Municipal Officer (MO) Planning Adnan Safdar, SDO Public Health Abdul Wahab and representatives of related departments participated in the meeting.
