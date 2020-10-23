District police chiefs should launch a special campaign against underage motorcyclists: DIG

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Region, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, while issuing written instructions to all the district police chiefs of Hazara region, said that they should not allow underage motorcyclists in their respective districts

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Region, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, while issuing written instructions to all the district police chiefs of Hazara region, said that they should not allow underage motorcyclists in their respective districts.

A special campaign should be launched against silencers and one wheelers to ensure the prevention of accidents caused by motorcyclists.

He said during this special campaign, parents of underage motorcyclists, unhelmeted, unlicensed and speeding motorcyclists should be called and given a written affidavit stating that they will not allow their young children to ride motorcycles.

In this way, a written affidavit will also be taken from the heads of educational institutions of those who commit such acts in school and college uniforms during school and college time.

DIG Hazara further said that during the campaign, written notice should also be issued to petrol pump owners that they would not sell petrol to any motorcycle rider without helmet and without license if anyone was found violating it, legal action will be taken against him.

The district police chiefs instructed their respective traffic officers to launch awareness campaigns in this regard through print media, electronic and social media as well as conduct awareness programs in educational institutions.