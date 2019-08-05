UrduPoint.com
District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimor Khan holds meeting with traders

District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimor Khan held meetings with leaders of Anjuman Tajran of Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur and Peace Committee

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimor Khan held meetings with leaders of Anjuman Tajran of Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur and Peace Committee.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the meeting was also attended by SDPOs, assistant commissioners and other officials.

The leaders of Anjuman Tajran of Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur and leaders of Peace Committee and license holders of Ashura processions were present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements being made to provide security to mourners at Imambargahs and on the routes of Ashura processions during the upcoming month of Moharram-Ul-Haram.

The DPO assured the peace committee that the district police would use all available resources to ensure law and order during Moharram-Ul-Haram. He urged people to cooperate with police in this regard.

