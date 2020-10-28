District Police put Eid Milad-un-Nabi security plan into operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Hyderabad has started executing the security plan envisaged to maintain peace and order in the district on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated on October 30, 2020 like other parts of the country.The spokesman of District Police informed here on Wednesday that over one thousand Policemen have been deployed at prominent spots and roundabouts while over two thousand Policemen will perform duty of escorting religious gatherings and processions.Reserve Police personnel were also deployed at St: Mary's Chowk, American Centre, Chotki Ghitti Chowk and Haider Chowk besides installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive points.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, all Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers have started snap checking on roads and conducting search operations at hotels, guest houses, railway station, bus terminals and internal and external routes of their respective jurisdictions.The Police officers and officials have been asked to ensure the sanctity of the day and keep vigil on the movement of suspects or such activities including speeches which could harm the feelings of the people.