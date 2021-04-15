Distt admin delivers corona preventive material to healthcare centers

District administration in collaboration with SAFWCO handed over the coronavirus preventive kits to 10 health centers here on Thursday

According to a hand out regarding ceremony held in DC Office was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr,Imran-ul- Hassan Khuwaja, DHO Amjad Khan, Sabir Mahar, District Manager IRHS Roshan Panhwar, Programme Manager SAFWCO Maria Soomro, Saima Baloch, taluka health officers and others officials.

Programme Manager SAFWCO Maria Soomro handed over the coronavirus preventive material to Deputy Commissioner Dr.Imran-ul-Hassan Khwaja which would be delivered to healthcare centers specified by health officials.

On the occasion,DC Khuwaja said that role of Non- Government Organizations (NGOs) was very admirable in natural disasters particularly in coronavirus while district administration was also working for preventing people from disease on priority basis.

Programme Manager Maria Soomro further said that SAFWCO was devising a plan for the construction of hand washing rooms and toilets in Government hospitals of Sanghar district. She said that such steps could help making corona preventive campaign more effective.