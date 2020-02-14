UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Holds Khuli Kutchery

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:07 PM

Distt admin holds khuli kutchery

The district administration held an open court at Higher Secondary School Mandori to address masses' problems at their doorstep

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration held an open court at Higher Secondary School Mandori to address masses' problems at their doorstep.

The open forum, arranged on the directives of Deputy Commissioner which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lachi Muhammad Ali Shah, revenue officials and other high officials of the district administration.

During the forum, several issues were raised including class-IV vacant posts, water shortage in secondary school, high fares by transporters and inflated rates of edible items.

The assistant commissioner said that solid measures would be taken for addressing grievances of masses and added that practice of holding of khuli kutchery would continue for prompt resolution of problems.

Related Topics

Resolution Shortage Water Muhammad Ali Court

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

35 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

26 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

26 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

26 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.