Distt Admin To Plant 537,000 Saplings

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 11:08 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to plant 537,000 saplings across the district under monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaffar Abbas Chatha, said that all concerned departments have been directed to participate in the campaign in order to make the tree plantation campaign successful.

He said that an awareness campaign would also be launched to make clean and green Punjab campaign successful.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Divisional Forest Officer Tariq Mahmood said that 207,000 saplings would be planted at government forests. He said that forest department would provide 100,000 sapling to health, education and other departments while 200,000 saplings would also be given to private sector also.

