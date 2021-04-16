UrduPoint.com
Distt Officer Visits Ramazan Bazaar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Friday visited Ramazan Bazaar at Harbanspura and reviewed quality of fruits and vegetables at Agriculture Fair price shops.

Prices of sugar, flour and edible oils were also reviewed.

The ADCG directed the officials of market committee to improve cleanliness arrangements and remove encroachments.

Meanwhile, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjhasealed a grocery store at Bedian Road and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for selling sugar on high rates.

