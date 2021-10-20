Divisional admin decides to speed up corona vaccination drive

Divisional administration had decided to speed up Corona vaccination drive under the directions of provincial government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional administration had decided to speed up Corona vaccination drive under the directions of provincial government.

presiding over meeting to review corona vaccination drive here on Wednesday Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad said that mobile teams were visiting educational institutions to inoculate kids above 12 years old.

He directed officials concerned to ensure online entry of students vaccination at all cost and urged masses to pay attention to rumors about vaccination because it was only way forward for elimination of the virus.

The meeting pondered over third party monitoring by World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, chairing another meeting on dengue, he ordered to make the anti-dengue drive effective.He advised citizens to adopt preventive measures including cleanliness to avert from the disease.

Dr Irshad directed to close the swimming pools keeping in view changing weather and dengue.DCs and health officials of the division attended the meeting.