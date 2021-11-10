Divisional admin to set up museum to preserve revenue records

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has informed that the divisional administration with the support of Endowment Fund Trust would set up a museum in Hyderabad with the task to preserve the revenue record and other things being used by the department concerned in maintaining revenue in the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has informed that the divisional administration with the support of Endowment Fund Trust would set up a museum in Hyderabad with the task to preserve the revenue record and other things being used by the department concerned in maintaining revenue in the division.

This he informed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, which also attended by the head of Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund, Additional Commissioner-I Hyderabad Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad Lal Dino Mangi, Deputy Director board of Revenue Ali Muhammad Babbar and Dr. Shahid Junejo of Dialdas Club.

The Commissioner informed that revenue record and other related things which available since establishment of Commissioner's Office Hyderabad would be made preserved for display in the museum.

In this record, the services of Nazar Muhammad Baloch have been hired who will prepare a comprehensive draft in this regard and hand over to Endowment Fund Trust for onward action, he added.

He also announced the formation of a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad which will decide the venue for setting up the revenue museum and the articles to be displayed in the museum. He also directed the revenue officers to submit a detail report regarding availability of revenue record of Hyderabad division.

The Commissioner termed the buildings of Revenue Office Building, Dialdas Club and Tapedari College the historical national assets and said that all out efforts would be made to restore these historical buildings in original structures. He directed the preparation of a comprehensive draft in this regard and said after completion of draft, the Memorandum of Understanding will be signed.