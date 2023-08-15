Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits National Textile University (NTU)

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited National Textile University (NTU) here on Tuesday.

She participated in a 7-day exhibition of artwork held under the art and design department.

The commissioner took keen interest in paintings of textile design, fashion design, and visual art prepared by the students and appreciated their artwork.

She also lauded the creative abilities of the students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain, Dean Art and Design Dr Zafar Javed, Registrar Salman Saif and others were also present on the occasion.