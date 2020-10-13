Divisional Development Working Committee reviews progress of 41 development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Divisional Development Working Committee met here on Tuesday under the chair of Commissioner Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and reviewed the progress of 41 ongoing development schemes in the division.

The committee met here at Conference Room of Commissioner Office was attended by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Jadoon, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad and Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik.

The meeting approved two revised schemes of Highways Department Rahim Yar Khan and one of Bahawalnagar. The meeting also discussed the progress of 21 schemes of Cholistan Development Authority, 16 schemes of Public Health Engineering Department and one scheme of Parks and Horticulture Authority. Commissioner directed to complete the schemes on time and ensure a high quality of work.