UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Development Working Committee Reviews Progress Of 41 Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Divisional Development Working Committee reviews progress of 41 development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Divisional Development Working Committee met here on Tuesday under the chair of Commissioner Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and reviewed the progress of 41 ongoing development schemes in the division.

The committee met here at Conference Room of Commissioner Office was attended by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Jadoon, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad and Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik.

The meeting approved two revised schemes of Highways Department Rahim Yar Khan and one of Bahawalnagar. The meeting also discussed the progress of 21 schemes of Cholistan Development Authority, 16 schemes of Public Health Engineering Department and one scheme of Parks and Horticulture Authority. Commissioner directed to complete the schemes on time and ensure a high quality of work.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Bahawalnagar Cholistan

Recent Stories

HRCP announces I. A. Rehman Research Grant

55 seconds ago

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

11 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

25 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

26 minutes ago

19 new coronavirus cases reported in KP: Report

4 minutes ago

29 vehicles challaned over excessive smoke emittin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.