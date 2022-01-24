Divisional environment committee meeting

UrduPoint.com

A meeting of the divisional environment committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Nabil Javed here on Monday

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Environmental Engineer Rehmatullah Khan and Prof Dr Ghulam Sarwar among others.

As 21 cases of poultry control sheds and 20 cases of petrol pumps were presented in the meeting.

There were 18 cases of poultry control sheds of Sargodha and three of Mianwali while seven casesof petrol pumps were of Sargodha, three of Mianwali, six of Khushab and fourcases of district Bhakkar.

