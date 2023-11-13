Diwali celebrations continue across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Celebrations of the Diwali Festival are continued across northern Sindh with religious fervor, traditional zeal, and enthusiasm on Monday.

People of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and its adjoining areas illuminated their worship places on the eve of Diwali Festival.

All celebrations would end on Tuesday late at night, the people visited friends, and relatives and exchanged sweets and gifts. Special ceremonies were held by the local Hindu community in connection with the festival. The local Hindu leaders cut the Diwali cake and distributed gifts and sweets. The Pandits and devotees held prayers in different temples for the integrity, solidarity, and security of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur district administration has made tight security arrangements in and around the Hindu temples to avert any untoward incident.

Diwali is the biggest festival of the Hindus, often referred to as the ‘Festival of Lights’. The festival, which also marks the ahead of the New Year for Hindus, celebrates the return of Lord Ram along with his wife, Sita, and brother, Lakshman, from a 14-year-old exile in Ayodhya, said Pandit of Sadhu Bela Jai Ram Dass.

The three-day-long celebrations are preceded by poojas inside homes, known as Dhanteras. Homes are lit up with earthen lamps while rangoli (dyed rice) is used to craft patterns on the floor to welcome Lord Ram and his wife, Sita. “The concept is such that when Lord Ram and Sita visit our houses, they like the colors and designs,” Ms. Neha told APP.

According to her, some people make the Rangoli on their own, while others use stencils to perfect the design. While using dyed rice is a traditional practice, others may go for more innovation, she added.