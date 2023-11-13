Open Menu

Diwali Celebrations Continue Across Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Diwali celebrations continue across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Celebrations of the Diwali Festival are continued across northern Sindh with religious fervor, traditional zeal, and enthusiasm on Monday.

People of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and its adjoining areas illuminated their worship places on the eve of Diwali Festival.

All celebrations would end on Tuesday late at night, the people visited friends, and relatives and exchanged sweets and gifts. Special ceremonies were held by the local Hindu community in connection with the festival. The local Hindu leaders cut the Diwali cake and distributed gifts and sweets. The Pandits and devotees held prayers in different temples for the integrity, solidarity, and security of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur district administration has made tight security arrangements in and around the Hindu temples to avert any untoward incident.

Diwali is the biggest festival of the Hindus, often referred to as the ‘Festival of Lights’. The festival, which also marks the ahead of the New Year for Hindus, celebrates the return of Lord Ram along with his wife, Sita, and brother, Lakshman, from a 14-year-old exile in Ayodhya, said Pandit of Sadhu Bela Jai Ram Dass.

The three-day-long celebrations are preceded by poojas inside homes, known as Dhanteras. Homes are lit up with earthen lamps while rangoli (dyed rice) is used to craft patterns on the floor to welcome Lord Ram and his wife, Sita. “The concept is such that when Lord Ram and Sita visit our houses, they like the colors and designs,” Ms. Neha told APP.

According to her, some people make the Rangoli on their own, while others use stencils to perfect the design. While using dyed rice is a traditional practice, others may go for more innovation, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Visit Wife Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot Bela May All From

Recent Stories

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

2 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan