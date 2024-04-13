DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai on Saturday took notice of the public complaint and suspended District Officer Social Welfare Kohat Amjad Afridi for breaching the criteria laid down by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the distribution of Eid packages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai on Saturday took notice of the public complaint and suspended District Officer Social Welfare Kohat Amjad Afridi for breaching the criteria laid down by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the distribution of Eid packages.

The Additional Secretary of Social Welfare Muhammad Farooq was appointed as the inquiry Officer. District Officer Social Welfare Hangu was given the additional charge of District Officer Social Welfare Kohat.

APP/ash/