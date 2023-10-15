Open Menu

Doctor For Regular Eyesight Check-ups

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Doctor for regular eyesight check-ups

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and Eye Specialist, Prof-Dr. Sofia Furrukh has stressed the need that people suffering from eye-related diseases should undergo medical check-ups regularly.

She said this while addressing a ceremony held under the Health and Nutrition Program at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College here.

She said that a number of people in our society were suffering from eye-related diseases.

She opined that by adopting preventive measures, people could save them from weak eyesight, macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

She said all facilities were available at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for medical check-ups of eyes.

She added that BVH had also been providing adequate medical treatment facilities to people of the region.

The ceremony was also attended by the Director, Social Welfare Baitul Maal Bahawalpur, Ms. Sehr Siddique, Dr Umar, Dr. Arshad and others.

Related Topics

Victoria Sofia Bahawalpur All From

Recent Stories

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

13 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

1 hour ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

4 hours ago
ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

12 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

13 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

13 hours ago
 India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

13 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan