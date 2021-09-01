UrduPoint.com

Doctors Call Off Strike On Assurance Of Dr. Rubaba Buledi

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:33 AM

Doctors call off strike on assurance of Dr. Rubaba Buledi

The striking doctors and employees of Civil Hospital's trauma center on Tuesday ending their protest, resumed medical services after assurance of Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The striking doctors and employees of Civil Hospital's trauma center on Tuesday ending their protest, resumed medical services after assurance of Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi paid a surprise visit to the Trauma Center of Civil Hospital Quetta where doctors and healthcare staff were on strike.

Dr.

Rubaba Khan Buledi talked to the doctors and assured them that the security of doctors and healthcare staff in the trauma center would be improved and clear security SOPs would be formed through consultation of doctors in this regard.

On the assurance of the Health Secretary, the protesters of Trauma Center announced for ending their protest and started providing services.

MD Trauma Center Dr. Yasir Shah and MS Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta Dr. Javed Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Protest Quetta Visit Yasir Shah

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

55 minutes ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

17 minutes ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

18 minutes ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.