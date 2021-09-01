Doctors call off strike on assurance of Dr. Rubaba Buledi

The striking doctors and employees of Civil Hospital's trauma center on Tuesday ending their protest, resumed medical services after assurance of Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The striking doctors and employees of Civil Hospital's trauma center on Tuesday ending their protest, resumed medical services after assurance of Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi paid a surprise visit to the Trauma Center of Civil Hospital Quetta where doctors and healthcare staff were on strike.

Dr.

Rubaba Khan Buledi talked to the doctors and assured them that the security of doctors and healthcare staff in the trauma center would be improved and clear security SOPs would be formed through consultation of doctors in this regard.

On the assurance of the Health Secretary, the protesters of Trauma Center announced for ending their protest and started providing services.

MD Trauma Center Dr. Yasir Shah and MS Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta Dr. Javed Akhtar were also present on the occasion.