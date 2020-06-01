Doctors, nurse quarantined in Sialkot

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Dr Zahid Kaleem said on Monday that doctors and a nurse with positive COVID-19 tests were quarantined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :-Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Dr Zahid Kaleem said on Monday that doctors and a nurse with positive COVID-19 tests were quarantined.

He said that as many as eight female doctors out of thirteen coronavirus victim doctors were deputed at Gynae Ward, while the five male doctors and the nurse were deputed at different wards.

Additional MS further said that theses victims were being provided complete healthcare under the supervision of health department.