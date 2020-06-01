UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors, Nurse Quarantined In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:42 PM

Doctors, nurse quarantined in Sialkot

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Dr Zahid Kaleem said on Monday that doctors and a nurse with positive COVID-19 tests were quarantined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :-Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Dr Zahid Kaleem said on Monday that doctors and a nurse with positive COVID-19 tests were quarantined.

He said that as many as eight female doctors out of thirteen coronavirus victim doctors were deputed at Gynae Ward, while the five male doctors and the nurse were deputed at different wards.

Additional MS further said that theses victims were being provided complete healthcare under the supervision of health department.

Related Topics

Male Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

14 minutes ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

45 minutes ago

No area is Corona free: Summary presented to Punja ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police organise forum ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts new DIFC Data Protectio ..

1 hour ago

Russia to hold constitutional reforms vote on July ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.