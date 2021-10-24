UrduPoint.com

Door-to-door Corona Vaccination Drive Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Door-to-door corona vaccination drive starts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A door-to-door corona vaccination campaign namely RED (Reach Every Door) kicked off here on Sunday.

Chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that the drive would continue till Nov 12 during which 100 per cent population of Faisalabad district having age of 12 years or above would be inoculated against corona virus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and Assistant Commissioners were also present in the meeting through video link.

The district health officer told the meeting that each team would consist of three members including one male, one family injector and one data entry operator and microplan for RED campaign would be implemented in to to. The second round of this drive would be held in December, he added.

