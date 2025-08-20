DPM Dar to visit Kabul today for trilateral foreign ministers' meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Kabul today (Wednesday) to attend the 6th Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.

The deputy prime minister will be accompanied by Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, discussions will be held on enhancing cooperation among the three countries, especially in trade, regional connectivity, and the counter-terrorism domain.

DPM Dar will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral matters.