DPO Abbottabad vows to continue operation against drug, land mafia

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan on Wednesday said that the police will continue the operation against drug trafficking, land grabbing and usury until these menaces were not eliminated from the the district.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Abbottabad Press Club.

The DPO Abbottabad further said that the increased use of ice and other drugs was responsible for the increasing the crime rate in the district as the abusers indulge in street crimes in order to finance their drug consumption.

To eliminate the menace of drugs, he said, the police will build the capacity of investigative officers so that the loopholes in investigations could be overcome and effective crackdown against smugglers could be kept going.

Sajjad Khan said that Abbottabad was a city of schools, and people from every district of the country send their children here for attaining education. "To protect students from the menace of drugs, we all have to join hands while the media will have to play key role in this regard," he added.

The DPO said that he had directed officers in police stations to treat citizens politely as every person has the right to register their grievances and the police was bound to take action in accordance with the law. "We are also working to improve the traffic management system in the city besides planning to establish new police stations and posts."Talking about the Havelian-Dhamtour Bypass, the DPO said that it would help in reducing the traffic congestion in the city as well as improving the service delivery.