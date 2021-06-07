UrduPoint.com
DPO For Increasing Patrolling On Roads

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

DPO for increasing patrolling on roads

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran has directed the police officials to increase patrolling on inter-city and link roads to maintain law and order.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO Bahawalpur emphasized over the need for increase police patrolling on inter-city roads and link roads as saying, the measure would help in maintaining law and order in the district.

"It is duty of police officials to ensure peace and order in their respective areas," he said.

The DPO said that he himself would inspect the position of patrolling vehicles and presence of police officials on the occasion besides inspecting counter check. He was of the opinion that police patrolling helped in overcoming crimes. "Our mission is getting status of 'Safe Bahawalpur', he concluded.

